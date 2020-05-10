Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
St. Louis area outpaces Kansas City in virus cases, deaths
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Experts aren’t clear why the coronavirus is striking the state’s two largest metropolitan areas so differently. Johns Hopkins University reported 483 deaths and 9,700 cases in Missouri as of Saturday, with the bulk of them in the St. Louis region. As of late this week, 466 had died in the St. Louis area, compared to 157 in greater Kansas City, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Including the Metro East, St. Louis has recorded more than 7,600 confirmed cases since the outbreak began. That’s more than twice the caseload of the Kansas City metro area, which has seen 3,700 cases of the virus, including in its Kansas counties.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-STATE-STOCKPILES
US governors aim to boost production of medical supplies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some U.S. governors are seeking to bolster their home-state production of vital medical supplies and protective equipment after difficulties in buying such items during the coronavirus outbreak. Until now, the U.S. has relied heavily on foreign countries such as China for medical supplies and personal protective equipment. The governors of Florida, Indiana, Massachusetts and Missouri all said this week that they hope to develop more in-state manufacturing of personal protective equipment to ensure its availability in a crisis and to drive down shipping costs. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he doesn't want “our health destiny” to be dependent on China.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-MISSOURI
St. Louis County, Kansas City plan restricted reopenings
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis County and Kansas City officials say they will proceed with the gradual reopening of businesses but with several restrictions. Employees at businesses that reopen May 18 in St. Louis County will be required to wear masks and will be allowed to refuse service to any customer who doesn't wear one. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said Friday that no large venues will reopen May 18. Kansas City officials say they will go ahead with plans for the next phase of the city's reopening next Friday, but that they won't release details until Monday.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-FEDERAL-WORKERS
Rangers, IRS volunteers lead in returns of federal workers
WASHINGTON (AP) — IRS volunteers getting bonus pay and workers at a handful of national parks are among the first federal workers venturing back under Trump administration guidelines for the coronavirus outbreak. The Trump administration says its phased plan for returning some 2 million federal workers is strongly based on local conditions in the pandemic. Some unions representing federal workers say those guidelines are too loose, and fear the administration will rush back federal workers to try to kick the U.S. economy back on its feet. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park - the country's most visited national park — was reopening Saturday.
SOCIAL SECURITY GUARD ATTACK
Man sentenced for punching armed guard, trying to get gun
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man has been sentenced to time served and three years of probation for punching an armed guard in the face at a Social Security Administration office and attempting to obtain control of the guard’s firearm. The U.S. attorney’s office says 28-year-old Slaven Nedic was sentenced Friday for threatening the Social Security employee. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that he entered a guilty plea last month after a psychiatric evaluation found him competent to proceed to trial. He had been in custody since March 2018 after an unarmed employee of the administrative agency in Crestwood heard the altercation and came to the guard’s aid.
SEXUAL MISCONDUCT-MISSOURI LAWMAKER
Missouri House panel dismisses sexual harassment complaint
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri House panel has dismissed a sexual harassment complaint against a state lawmaker after an investigation that spanned several months. Minutes of the House Ethics Committee obtained Friday by The Associated Press through an open-records request show the complaint was dismissed last week. The minutes do not name the accused lawmaker nor describe the allegations. The complaint was referred to the committee in late December and is confidential under House rules. Separate documents show an investigation of the complaint by a St. Louis law firm cost the House more than $7,500.
DEADLY SHOOTING-KANSAS CITY
1 dead after shots fired into northern Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed after shots were fired into a home in northern Kansas City. Police said in a news release that officers responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Friday and found the victim dead inside the home. Investigators said a couple of other roommates were there, as well as witnesses. Police said one of the roommates had a minor injury and and refused medical treatment. No arrests have been made.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TURKEY HUNTING
Not giving it up cold turkey: Bird hunters just winging it
FALMOUTH, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has canceled dozens of spring traditions, but turkey hunting is going on largely unfettered. Forty-nine states host a spring turkey hunt every year. The birds, whose domesticated cousins grace Thanksgiving tables from Hawaii to Maine, are among America’s greatest conservation success stories. The hunt is taking on a new look in some parts of the country this year due to social distancing laws. Many states, including Maine, are requiring out-of-state residents to self quarantine for two weeks when they enter the state. Other states, including Kansas, have suspended the sale of turkey permits to non-residents to reduce spread of the coronavirus.