Mid-Southerners flock to Wolfchase Galleria, Beale Street on first day of reopening

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Businesses in the Mid-South continue to begin reopening after being closed for weeks due to COVID-19.
This weekend businesses on Beale Street and the Wolfchase Mall served their first customers.
On a Saturday night in May Beale Street would normally be packed. The crowd is a little thinner as people start to get out more with more businesses slowly reopening.
Memphians and even a few tourists strolled down a noticeably quieter Beale Street Saturday afternoon.
“Very very calm on Beale Street especially for it to be Memphis in May,” said University of Memphis graduate Al Batson.
It’s the first weekend shops and restaurants on Beale were allowed to reopen with limited capacity.
There are specific regulations for Beale Street businesses, such as no live music or DJs and extra security provided by the Blue Suede Brigade.
“That’s like the life of the party!" said Melissa Bracey, traveling from Washington D.C. "I understand we’re in crazy times but live music? That’s what Beale Street is known for!”
The lack of music on Beale didn’t stop some people from enjoying the warm weather and some food.
Batson took advantage of the slim crowd to take college graduation photos at an iconic location.
“Taking pictures is the best celebration I can do with us having a virtual graduation this morning,” said Batson. "I’m just enjoying the weather.”
“I was excited to come out myself today," said Keshon Gaiter who was out shopping.
Wolfchase Galleria opened its doors for the first time Saturday since it temporarily closed due to coronavirus concerns and shoppers filled the parking lot and stores.
Some customers were wearing masks and others were not. One customer said the mall was crowded and some stores had long lines.
“It’s real crowded," said Gaiter. "Everybody out to get Mother’s Day gifts, support their momma. Lines are long, not really social distancing.”
In a statement released by Simon Properties, the owners of Wolfchase Mall, the General Manager of Wolfchase Galleria said:
“The health, safety and well-being of the community we serve will always be our highest priority, and we have developed a thorough and detailed set of protocols highlighting the exceptional measures we’ve implemented for shoppers, retailers and employees as we reopen”
Gaiter
“Employees are doing their part trying to social distance but you can’t stop everybody from staying away from people," said Gaiter. "It’s kind of hard.”
All the people we spoke to Saturday said they believe it’s the right time to begin slowly and safely reopening businesses.
“We do need to get further testing and work on opening up the economy," said Millington resident, Jeremy Tincher.
Another regulation specific to Beale Street, the businesses here have to close at 10 p.m. and drinks cannot be enjoyed on the street.
But if customers aren’t comfortable eating in the dining room, restaurants here are still doing to-go orders and to-go drinks.
