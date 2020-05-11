Affidavit: Man accused of rape, violating protection order

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said officers arrested a Jonesboro man accused of rape on Sunday after he also violated a protection order.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Andrew Graham, 34, faces charges of violation of a protection order, interference with emergency communication 2nd degree, residential burglary and rape.
This all started when officers responded to a home about an assault in progress.
Once on the scene, officers met with the victim, who told them that Graham pushed his way around her, entering the residence and sexually touched her.
He then proceeded to rape her.
The victim tried to push the SOS feature on her watch, and when Graham heard dispatch answer, he took her phone and left.
Police later arrested Graham and investigators found that the victim had already filed a protection order two weeks before for a similar incident.
On May 11, a judge set his cash/surety bond at $50,000.
According to online jail records, Graham was released from the Craighead County Jail May 11.
He is to appear in court on June 26.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.