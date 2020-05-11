Ark. restaurants reopen Monday for dine-in customers

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For the first time in weeks, Arkansas restaurants will open their doors to dine-in customers. However, patrons can expect a few significant changes.
During his daily COVID-19 briefing on April 29, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced restaurants could reopen for “limited” dine-in seating as long as they practiced social distancing and took strict health precautions.
What’s more, restaurants can only serve 33% of their maximum occupancy. Groups exceeding 10 people are not permitted.
Since then, area restaurant workers have been moving tables and chairs to meet the spacing qualifications, while preparing for the return of in-house customers.
“We’re just doing everything we can to make sure we’re following the best safety protocols that we can,” one restaurant owner told Region 8 News. “We’re happy to be able to have the opportunity to reopen, serve our community, and get back to business as usual.”
Despite being open to dine-in seating, many restaurant owners say they will continue to offer curbside pickup.
