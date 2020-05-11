Face to face court to resume

Area courts announced they will begin face-to-face court interactions again. (Source: Storyblocks)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 11, 2020 at 9:25 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:25 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Area courts announced they’re planning to resume proceedings soon.

According to a Facebook post from the Trumann Police Department, the Trumann Division of the District Court of Poinsett County is resuming “face-to-face Court.”

The post notes that strict social distancing will be enforced, and no one except the defendant and their attorney will be allowed inside the building.

From Trumann District Court:

In Craighead County, the district court is continuing in-person proceedings to the following dates.

The following Court Dates have been continued:

ORIGINAL DATE NEW CONTINUED DATE
MAY 18, 2020, 9 AM AUGUST 5, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
MAY 18, 2020, 1 PM JULY 20, 2020, 1 PM
MAY 19, 2020, 9 AM AUGUST 5, 2020, 9AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
MAY 19, 2020, 1 PM JULY 21, 2020, 1 PM
MAY 20, 2020 9 AM AUGUST 5, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
MAY 20, 2020, 1 PM JULY 22, 2020, 1 PM
MAY 21, 2020, 9:30 AM JULY 9, 2020 9:30 AM (EASTERN DISTRICT—LAKE CITY)

1st Appearance at 1:00 pm will resume on June 1st, 2020.

The following trial dates will be continued to a pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 1, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 12, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 2, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 12, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 3, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 12, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 8, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 17, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 9, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 17, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day
JUNE 10, 2020, 9:00 AM AUGUST 17, 2020, 9 AM pre-trial Chamber’s Day

For further information, visit www.craigheadcounty.org.

