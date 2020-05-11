Face to face court to resume

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Area courts announced they’re planning to resume proceedings soon.
According to a Facebook post from the Trumann Police Department, the Trumann Division of the District Court of Poinsett County is resuming “face-to-face Court.”
The post notes that strict social distancing will be enforced, and no one except the defendant and their attorney will be allowed inside the building.
In Craighead County, the district court is continuing in-person proceedings to the following dates.
The following Court Dates have been continued:
1st Appearance at 1:00 pm will resume on June 1st, 2020.
The following trial dates will be continued to a pre-trial Chamber’s Day
For further information, visit www.craigheadcounty.org.
