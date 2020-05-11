Man arrested after damaging vehicle, stealing truck

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Public intoxication and a reported stolen vehicle have one man in trouble with Jonesboro police.
In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the 3900-block of S. Caraway Rd. on Sat., May 10, around 7:15 a.m. and found 39-year-old Jared Bowers on top of the cab of a large water truck.
Bowers refused at first, but ultimately came down from the truck, and officers described Bowers as "speaking incoherently."
Officers couldn’t understand what Bowers was saying and arrested him for public intoxication.
While searching Bowers, police reportedly uncovered a hollowed out pen with a white powdery substance in the pocket of his shirt, believed to be meth.
Meanwhile, one victim told police Bowers had been there since 2:30 a.m. and reportedly went to the car wash and popped the victim’s grill off of their vehicle, causing damage less than $1,000.
In the affidavit, police said the vehicle Bowers was in belonged to another victim, who told police Bowers took the vehicle from their property in the 2600-block of S. Caraway Rd.
Several wires in the vehicle were damaged, with estimated damage around $1,000.
A judge charged Bowers with possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree criminal mischief, theft of a vehicle, and public intoxication.
He’ll appear in court again on June 26.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.