Man arrested after threatening several people with gun

By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 11, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:59 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened several people with a gun.

According to a probable cause affidavit, police went a home on Meadowbrook Street on May 9 regarding a man with a gun.

A victim said Brandon Barbine had come to the area multiple times during the day, starting arguments.

Later, shortly after 9:50 p.m., multiple victims told police Barbine pointed a gun through the window of the residence and told them to come outside.

Barbine left, but police later located and arrested him.

While searching Barbine, officers found a grinder with marijuana residue.

A judge charged Barbine with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He received a $10,000 bond.

