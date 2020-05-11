Man arrested after threatening several people with gun

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after he reportedly threatened several people with a gun.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police went a home on Meadowbrook Street on May 9 regarding a man with a gun.
A victim said Brandon Barbine had come to the area multiple times during the day, starting arguments.
Later, shortly after 9:50 p.m., multiple victims told police Barbine pointed a gun through the window of the residence and told them to come outside.
Barbine left, but police later located and arrested him.
While searching Barbine, officers found a grinder with marijuana residue.
A judge charged Barbine with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He received a $10,000 bond.
