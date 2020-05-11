May 11: Cool and dry today, storms on the way

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Monday, May 11. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We kick off the workweek with cool and dry conditions across Region 8.
It won’t take long, however, for rain to move in.
Scattered showers can be expected this afternoon through overnight and into Tuesday.
Many locations will pick up a half-inch of rain with higher amounts possible north.
Unseasonably chilly weather may set a record tomorrow before much warmer conditions return for midweek.
We’re watching this weekend for a chance of strong thunderstorms.
News Headlines
As area restaurants prepare to open today for limited dine-in eating, Arkansas reaches 4,000 COVID-19 cases with 91 deaths.
A woman accused of killing former Arkansas State Senator Linda Collins committed the murder for monetary gain, a prosecutor alleges in court filings.
Jerry Stiller, who played iconic roles in “Seinfeld” and “King of Queens,” has died at the age of 92.
