No major decline in tax revenue so far in Craighead County

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -There's been no major decline in tax revenue in Craighead County so far in 2020.
The Craighead County Quorum Court met Monday, and one of the topics discussed was the finance and tax collections report.
According to Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, the half-cent four-lane road sales were down $7,000-$8,000 compared to 2019.
He expects the March report to provide a better indication of where things stand.
The next scheduled quorum court meeting is May 25.
