Pickle maker moves from canning in home to building in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Dedric Davis, the master gardener turned pickle maker, is the CEO of Mr. Davis Pickles, LLC in Blytheville.
When he started his business, he worked out of his home, but that is no longer the case.
He recently moved into a building on North Broadway Street in Blytheville, and his pickles are selling in stores across Mississippi County.
However, the journey hasn't come without hardship.
“Sometimes, you want to give up,” Dedric Davis, CEO of Mr. Davis Pickles, LLC said. “Sometimes, you want to quit.”
For Davis, that was not an option. Now, he has a new building to show for it, but it wasn’t easy.
“I had to close down in September last year and also obtain my licenses and things like that to run a pickle manufacturing business,” Davis said.
He said that was a bit of a learning process.
“If you don't have someone to walk you through it, which I didn't, it can be even harder on you,” Davis said.
But after jumping through all the hoops, he became licensed as a pickle manufacturer.
“I was also able to receive a grant from the economic development here in Blytheville with the help to get Mr. Davis Pickles going, and now I have this building here.”
So in December 2019, Davis got a building on Broadway Street.
“Since then, I’ve been working to bring it up to code, bringing it up to standards. We officially opened up May 1," Davis said.
It took a village getting and opening up the building.
“People in the city of Blytheville encouraged me not to quit and to give, and they were waiting on my pickles to come back out.”
Today, you can find his pickles at a couple of grocery stores in Mississippi County, including Hays at the corner of N. 6th Street and Moultrie Drive in Blytheville, and at Gunn’s Grocery in Wilson.
“Tim Russell told me whenever I got all my things together to come back to Hays Grocery Store, and so I took him 30 cases.”
That was on May 5, and on May 11, Russell is already asking for more pickles.
“We’ve already sold through half of our first load, so we are ready for more,” Tim Russell, Hays store manager, said.
Davis said none of this could have happened without the support of his wife and children.
“I mean, it has been great just seeing Mr. Davis, starting in the kitchen, you know, starting at home which we started our business all in the home and to see us branched out now and make this a family business is great,” Tamika Davis, Dedric’s wife, said.
Davis plans to open his store for retail sales as soon as he receives his retail license.
He said that should happen in the next few weeks.
