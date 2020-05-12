Arkansas State women’s basketball adds Poland native Karolina Szydlowska

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Another international standout was added to Arkansas State women’s basketball’s 2020 signing class, as Karolina Szydlowska signed her National Letter of Intent Tuesday.
Szydlowska, a 6-0 forward from Wroclaw, Poland, spent the last two seasons at Seward County Community College in Kansas. This past season, she helped the Saints to a 25-7 record and a semifinal finish in the NJCAA Region VI Tournament.
“I’m very excited to add Karolina to our family,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “She is a swing player that play and guard multiple positions. She loves the gym and wants to pursue a career in basketball professionally, and she works relentlessly at her craft. I can’t wait for her and the rest of the team to get to Jonesboro.”
As a sophomore, Szydlowska earned First Team All-KJCCC West and Second Team All-Region VI honors as she led SCCC in scoring (11.3 points per game), rebounding (7.0 per game) and blocks (1.3 per game). She shot 36.1 percent from the field, including 29.9 percent from three-point range. Her 42 total blocks ranked fourth in Division I of the KJCCC. In conference outings, Szydlowska upped her rebounding average to 7.7 per game, while blocking 26 shots.
In her freshman season at Seward, Szydlowska was part of a Region VI runner-up squad that advanced to the NJCAA Tournament. She averaged 9.8 points in 34 appearances (30 starts) while averaging 6.5 boards and 1.4 blocks per game, the latter which ranked fourth in the conference.
Szydlowska also brings international experience, having played for the Polish U20 National Team.
She joins fellow spring signees and JUCO standouts Jordyn Brown (Clovis, California) and Seynabou Thiam (Dakar, Senegal), as well as guard Hilani Cantone (Apopka, Florida) and guard/forward Victoria Dames (Loganville, Georgia), who inked with the Red Wolves during the early signing period in November.
For the latest on the A-State women’s basketball program, follow @AStateWB on Twitter and @astatewbb on Instagram, while also liking the team’s Facebook page at //Facebook.com/RedWolvesWBB.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.