Batesville All-State guard Isabella Higginbottom commits to Missouri

Batesville junior guard Isabella Higginbottom tweeted Monday afternoon that she committed to Missouri. She’s one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. Higginbottom is a four-star recruit & ranked #57 in the ESPN/Hoop Gurlz National Recruiting Rankings. Izzy had offers from Arkansas State, Oklahoma, UT Arlington, Texas State, Murray State, Grand Canyon, North Texas, Drury, & Arkansas Tech to name a few.