Batesville All-State guard Isabella Higginbottom commits to Missouri

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Izzy is thinking M - I - Z.
Batesville junior guard Isabella Higginbottom tweeted Monday afternoon that she committed to Missouri. She’s one of the top prospects in the 2021 class. Higginbottom is a four-star recruit & ranked #57 in the ESPN/Hoop Gurlz National Recruiting Rankings. Izzy had offers from Arkansas State, Oklahoma, UT Arlington, Texas State, Murray State, Grand Canyon, North Texas, Drury, & Arkansas Tech to name a few.
Izzy earned 4A All-State & 4A All-State Tournament accolades in 2019 & 2020. She earned Finals MVP honors in 2019 as the Lady Pioneers won the 4A State Championship.
Batesville was 30-3 in 2020 & reached the 4A State Semifinals. Izzy led the way in scoring this past season, she dropped 37 pts in the First National Bank Shootout. Higginbottom also had a 30 pt performance in the 4A State Quarterfinals.
