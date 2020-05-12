BRTC announces plan to ‘reopen responsibly’

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - Black River Technical College announced Tuesday its plan to return to campus.
Phase 1 of its “Reopen Responsibly” plan will begin Monday, May 18, according to a news release from the Pocahontas-based college.
“Employees will return to campus while continuing social distancing, daily fever and symptom screening, limiting group sizes, and receiving approval to work from home when appropriate,” the release stated.
The college will contact certain students and invite them to return to complete postponed laboratory and other hands-on coursework. They will also be required to follow the safety precautions in place for faculty and staff.
BRTC will remain closed to the public during Phase 1.
The public will be allowed back on campus during Phase 2, which will be announced at a later time this summer. Visitors will also be required to meet the above safety protocols, as well as other CDC- and state-suggested procedures.
Phase 3 will not occur until the end of summer.
“While contingency plans are continuing to be evaluated and adapted to the changing environment, BRTC is working to have students safely back on campus this fall,” the school stated. “A variety of social distancing scenarios are being discussed including hybrid, online, and other technology-enhanced classroom arrangements.”
For more information, including updates and alterations to the plan, visit BRTC’s Campus Health page.
