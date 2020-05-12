County roads closed to replace bridge

County roads closed to replace bridge
Workers will replace a bridge located on CR 664 which intersects the two roads.
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 12, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:49 AM

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Highway Department will close two roads to replace a bridge on a third road.

According to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office, the department will close CR 641 and CR 655 now through July 7.

During that time, the workers will replace a bridge located on CR 664 which intersects the two roads.

According to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office, the department will close CR 641 and CR 655 through July 7.
According to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office, the department will close CR 641 and CR 655 through July 7. (Source: Craighead County)

Motorists should heed detour signs and allow for more travel time in this area.

For updates on this and other projects, visit the county website and click Road/Bridge Closings.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.