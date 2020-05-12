County roads closed to replace bridge

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Highway Department will close two roads to replace a bridge on a third road.
According to a news release from County Judge Marvin Day’s office, the department will close CR 641 and CR 655 now through July 7.
During that time, the workers will replace a bridge located on CR 664 which intersects the two roads.
Motorists should heed detour signs and allow for more travel time in this area.
For updates on this and other projects, visit the county website and click Road/Bridge Closings.
