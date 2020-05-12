Former Lyon College WR Randy Satterfield ready to continue his journey in the CFL

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - College football has been a bit of a journey for former Lyon College WR Randy Satterfield.
The New Jersey native arrived on campus in Batesville in 2019 for what he knew would be just one season.
“In the beginning it was alright,I’m just here. This is a business trip. I gotta get some film and I gotta get out,” Satterfield said.
Prior to arriving at Lyon he was working a job outside of football, but in his collegiate career he had made stops at West Alabama and Cumberland University, however it had been since 2016 when he last played competitively.
“Falling off of the face of the earth for three years, and then just popping back up, I just needed the year to show that I was still capable of doing the things that got me noticed in the first place,” he added.
So after a slow start to the year he recorded a stat line of 867 yards receiving on 47 receptions and 11 touchdowns.
He was named First-Team All-Sooner Athletic Conference, the Sooner Conference Newcomer of the Year and was a NAIA All-American Honorable Mention. All at the age of 24.
Back in January, he was rewarded for his efforts by becoming the first player ever in school history to sign a professional contract when he agreed to a deal with the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders.
“To be the first, like, that’s kind of crazy man. Like my name actually means something to that school. Like I actually did something,” Satterfield said.
Satterfield also says he can’t wait to enjoy his first north of the border and hopes that his story helps others to continue to believing in themselves.
“Always persevere. No matter what. I don’t care what the situation is. Everybody’s path is different. And you know I had a rough one, but I mean I didn’t give up. It never made me question what I was going to do with my life,” Satterfield said.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.