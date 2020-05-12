Four Arkansas State programs earn NCAA APR Public Recognition Awards

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Four Arkansas State University intercollegiate athletic programs – women’s cross country, men’s golf, women’s golf and women’s tennis – have earned Public Recognition Awards from the NCAA for earning multi-year Academic Progress Rates (APR) in the top 10 percent of all teams in their respective sports.
The Red Wolves have now seen multiple programs earn the honor six consecutive years. A-State’s six-year run with at least two programs receiving the award includes a 2015 NCAA announcement when A-State had a school-record five programs recognized.
Arkansas State was one of just four Sun Belt Conference schools to have at least four programs receive the award this year. Since the NCAA began the APR Public Recognition Awards, the Red Wolves have had six teams make the list a combined 25 times.
The women’s tennis teams received a Public Recognition Award for the fifth consecutive year, while women’s cross country did so for the fourth straight time and has earned the honor five times overall. The women’s golf team earns the award for fifth time overall and men’s golf for the second time.
APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 19. The APR measures eligibility, graduation and retention each semester or academic term and provides a clear picture of the academic performance for each team in every sport.
The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from the 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19 academic years.
