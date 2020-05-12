Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There will be plenty of chances for NFL fans to catch the Kansas City Chiefs as they chase a second consecutive Super Bowl championship. The Chiefs open the season against Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans, and a high-profile showdown with the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson awaits in Week 3. Late in the season, the Chiefs have trips to Tampa Bay to face Tom Brady and the Buccaneers and one to New Orleans, where Patrick Mahomes and the Saints' Drew Brees will square off for the first time.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (AP) — College basketball victory leader Gene Bess of Three Rivers College has retired. The 85-year-old coach announced the decision Saturday. Son Brian, a longtime assistant, took over the top job at the junior college. Bess was 1,300-416 in 50 seasons at Three Rivers — 143 more victories than NCAA Division I leader Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Bess led the Raiders to national titles in 1979 and 1992.