Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS
State, local coronavirus orders face challenges in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — State and local orders aimed at checking the spread of the novel coronavirus in Kansas are facing challenges from the state’s attorney general and business owners. Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Monday that he is reviewing whether it’s constitutional for people who violate Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s orders restricting business activities to face criminal charges. Kelly saw the challenges party coming from “coronavirus fatigue.” His announcement came a day after two business owners in Linn County in eastern Kansas filed a federal lawsuit over an order requiring them to track who enters their premises. County officials did not immediately respond.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KANSAS-BARBER
Charges dropped against Kansas barber who opened shop
MCPHERSON, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have dropped charges against a central Kansas barber who opened his business in defiance of an order from Gov. Laura Kelly. Luke Aichele opened his shop in McPherson last week, despite Kelly's order that such businesses stay closed until May 18. McPherson County Attorney Gregory Benefiel said Monday that charges were dropped after Aichele agreed during the weekend to stay closed until May 18. Aichele received support Saturday from two U.S. Senate candidates from Kansas. U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall and Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle both said threatening someone with arrest who wanted to go back to work was wrong.
ATV ROLLOVER-CHILD DIES
8-year-old Kansas boy dies when ATV rolls in Kansas field
DEERFIELD, Kan. (AP) — An 8-year-old Garden City boy died when an ATV he was riding on rolled over. Kearny County authorities say the crash occurred around noon Sunday about 7 miles northeast of Deerfield. Twenty-year-old Daniel Rodriguez and 8-year-old Aiden Hernandez were riding on the ATV in a field next to a house when it rolled at least once. The Kearny County Sheriff's Office says Rodriguez and Aiden were both thrown from the vehicle. They were not wearing helmets. Aiden died at a hospital. Rodriguez was not injured.
OFFICER KILLED-KANSAS
Procession begins days of mourning for slain Kansas officer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Hundreds of people in a Kansas City suburb gathered to honor a police officer who died in a shootout. Spectators stood and watched Sunday night as dozens of police vehicles drove through Overland Park to remember Officer Mike Mosher, who was killed May 3. The “Salute to Blue” driving vigil was the first of three days of events that will honor Mosher. A drive-by visitation is planned for Tuesday, with a private funeral and public funeral procession Wednesday. Mosher died after he tried to stop 38-year-old Phillip Carney after a possible hit-and-run. Carney tried to flee and shot at Mosher. Carney also died in the gun battle.
TRIAL BY COMBAT-IOWA
Man who sought trial by combat now wants ex-wife evaluated
HARLAN, Iowa (AP) — A psychological evaluation of a Kansas man who sought legal permission in Iowa to engage in a sword fight with his ex-wife has concluded that he's not insane but merely angry over their child custody arrangement. David Ostrom asked a court in January to give him permission to fight Bridgette Ostrom and her attorney, Matthew Hudson. The Ostroms are embroiled in disputes over custody and visitation, and property tax payments. A judge suspended Ostrom's visitation with his children and ordered a mental evaluation. The Des Moines Register reports that David Ostrom has asked the court to order psychological evaluations of his ex-wife and Hudson.
JUNCTION CITY STANDOFF
Authorities identify man involved in Junction City standoff
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who fatally shot himself after a standoff in Junction City over the weekend. The man, 39-year-old Damien St. Julien, of Junction City, died after barricading himself in a house Saturday afternoon. Junction City police Capt. Trish Giordano says when police tried to stop Julien's car to arrest him for a warrant out of Douglas County, he refused to get out of his car, brandished a weapon and drove to a home, where he barricaded himself. She says Julien fired at officers. After several hours, officers entered the home and found Julien dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
WICHITA KILLING
Police investigate death at Wichita home as suspicious
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities are investigating a woman’s death in a Wichita home as suspicious. KSNW-TV reports that police Sgt. Dan Binkley says officers found the woman unresponsive while conducting a welfare check at the home Sunday morning. She had experienced some type of trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene. No one was in the home when officer arrived. The woman was believed to be in her 30s. Her name wasn’t immediately released. Binkley said police were speaking with neighbors and the original calling party, as well as looking for anyone with information about the residence and its occupants.
BURNED TIPI-HASKELL
Haskell Foundation starts fundraiser to replace burned tipi
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A fundraiser is underway to replace a tipi that burned over the weekend on the Haskell Indian Nations University campus in Lawrence. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that fire had almost completely consumed the tipi’s sheathing when fire crews responded around 4:30 a.m. Saturday. Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Division Chief Dan Fagan said the cause of the fire is still unknown, but arson is a possibility. Haskell Foundation executive director Aaron Hove said the tipi will cost $2,500 to $3,000 to replace. It was erected to honor Haskell’s 2020 graduating seniors.