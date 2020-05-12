Local theater announces reopening date

HIGHLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - You’ll soon be able to grab some popcorn and enjoy a movie if you live near Highland.
Owner Ken Moore says he is excited to be back, and he’s taking steps now to ensure the safety of his customers.
He has been cleaning and sanitizing the auditoriums and will continue to do so after each show.
Other precautions include minimizing ticket sales and having people leave space between each seat to ensure physical distancing.
The theater has been in Highland since 2004 and has been through two tornados.
Moore and his wife say that the theater has persevered through some hard times and will continue to do just that.
“A lot of our business depends on what’s happening, community activities," Ken said. "We’ve managed to survive. God’s blessed us and I feel like He’ll continue to bless us.”
Moore said the time they were closed was scary for his family, but his faith is what got them through this time.
Highland has 2 employees, and Moore says that he was fortunate to be able to pay them during the time they were closed.
Now that they’re open, Moore says it’s still a scary time due to attendance concerns and the movie selections.
He encourages everyone to support local businesses and to do their part to stay safe.
Moore and his wife are celebrating their 46th wedding anniversary Tuesday, and they’re excited to get back to doing what they love to do: interacting with and serving what they call their “theater family."
