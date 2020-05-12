May 12: Cold, rainy day ahead

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Tuesday, May 12. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Cloudy, rainy conditions will make it feel like early March, with afternoon highs struggling to reach the mid-50s.
In fact, we’ll most likely break a record for May 12th set back in 1960.
Showers and thunderstorms can be expected for much of the day into the evening as many come away with an inch of rainfall.
The wet weather won’t move out until noon Wednesday but warmer weather arrives for the rest of the week.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
While many restaurants were quick to open on Monday, others decided to hold off for a little while to get a few things ready for their customers’ safety.
From master gardener to CEO, one Region 8 entrepreneur turned a sour pickle into sweet success.
A Jonesboro man faces multiple felony charges after police say he threatened several people with a gun.
Restrictions brought on by the pandemic coupled with wet weather has left some area farmers struggling to get their crops in the fields.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
