We’ll be around 20 degrees warmer on Wednesday compared to what we saw Tuesday. Lingering shower chances stay in the forecast in the morning before skies clear during the afternoon. The faster skies clear, the higher temperatures will get, but I think most make it into the 70s with some into the upper 70s. Highs near 80 degrees look likely for Thursday and much of the next week. Scattered thunderstorms continue from Friday onward into the weekend.