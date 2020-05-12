Popular Jonesboro burger joint closing permanently

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro restaurant is permanently closing its doors.
According to a Facebook post, RedBeards BurgerBarn announced they will close on Friday, May 22.
The restaurant cited “various circumstances” for the closure.
No re-stocking will occur once the restaurant runs out of product, and you will be allowed to use any gift cards you’ve received.
Also, no online ordering is available. Call-in orders will be taken.
RedBeards BurgerBarn opened its doors in October 2019.
