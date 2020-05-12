Popular Jonesboro burger joint closing permanently

A Jonesboro burger joint will close its doors on May 22. (Source: (RedBeards Burger Barn via Facebook))
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 12, 2020 at 7:17 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 7:17 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro restaurant is permanently closing its doors.

According to a Facebook post, RedBeards BurgerBarn announced they will close on Friday, May 22.

The restaurant cited “various circumstances” for the closure.

No re-stocking will occur once the restaurant runs out of product, and you will be allowed to use any gift cards you’ve received.

Also, no online ordering is available. Call-in orders will be taken.

RedBeards BurgerBarn opened its doors in October 2019.

