Search for suspect after victim shot in the leg

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed a Tuesday afternoon shooting as they search for a suspect.
According to Public Information Specialist for JPD Sally Smith, a victim went to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.
After investigating, officers found the shooting happened on the 900-block of Cate Avenue around 3:45 p.m.
Officers are searching for a person of interest and Jonesboro police called this an active investigation.
