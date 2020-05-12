Search for suspect after victim shot in the leg

Search for suspect after victim shot in the leg
(Source: Gray News)
By Jorge Quiquivix | May 12, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:42 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police confirmed a Tuesday afternoon shooting as they search for a suspect.

According to Public Information Specialist for JPD Sally Smith, a victim went to a local hospital after being shot in the leg.

After investigating, officers found the shooting happened on the 900-block of Cate Avenue around 3:45 p.m.

Officers are searching for a person of interest and Jonesboro police called this an active investigation.

We’ll have the latest on Region 8 News at 5 and 6.

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.