Some Jonesboro restaurants opt out of reopening dining rooms

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While some restaurants opened their dining rooms Monday with approval from the state; others decided to pass on “Phase 1” of reopening.
“Until everything is completely clear and the curve is flat, we are going to continue to do curbside. It’s just the safer, smarter thing to do," Co-Owner of The Parsonage, John Myers said.
They still have their chairs turned upside-down and their floor clear in the dining room. Meyers says with all of the restrictions and the size of their restaurant, ideally, it’s the best thing to do.
“It was mostly just prioritizing our staff and customer’s health over the little dine-in and gain we would get from that," Assistant Manager at 1812 Pizza on Hilltop, Chase Stiles said.
Having guests sit in their restaurant is a big no for now and like The Parsonage, they don’t believe it is worth the risk.
“We’re riding this bike really well. If we change it now, then it just doesn’t feel like it’s going to work," Myers said.
He also says the price of opening up the dining room will not come cheap. They will have to buy more cleaning supplies and all those items have a price surge on them.
“All those little nickel and dimes add up, so it’s not cost-effective and that’s what the restaurant industry is all about is being cost-effective," Myers said.
While they aren’t knocking others for opening, they do say it was the best move for them to stick with curbside and delivery.
“We try to give the same service we did before," Stiles said.
It may not be what some use too, but both say the food tastes the same.
“Everybody wants to get back to normal. I have news for you. It’s never going to get back to normal. We are going to have a new normal," Myers said.
And with the new restrictions, they rather just make the sacrifice now in order to be in a safe spot in the future.
“We want to get back to serving our customers, but at the same time if someone were to get sick or something like that was to happen, it would just put a halt on us," Stiles said.
Saying slow and steady will win this race.
"We can be that rabbit and take off and think we are going to win but the turtle wins every time," Myers said.