Sports complexes now open in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Mayor Harold Perrin allows city sports complexes to reopen for practice.
The Southside Softball Complex and Joe Mack Campbell Park had two teams signed up to practice Tuesday. Coaches canceled due to the rain, according to the Director of Parks and Recreation Danny Kapales.
“The reward-risk factor is something that the mayor decided along with the Parks Director, Danny Kapales, they decided that because other cities have already started doing this and because local teams competing in different states right now, that it’s a good idea to let the kids have a little fun,” Director of Communications Bill Campbell says.
He says officials will reevaluate the situation as the pandemic continues.
“Everyone is feeling their way through this and trying to do the best they can do using the advice of the experts,” he says.
Teams and coaches must use distancing measures, keep players out of the dugouts, and parents aren’t allowed to watch practice from the bleachers.
Campbell says everyone has the option to practice or not to practice.
“Everything is subject to change as this virus changes. What we call a green light today, might be a red-light tomorrow,” he says.
