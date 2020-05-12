West Memphis & Arkansas alum Sonny Weems gives back

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - A Blue Devil and Razorback great is giving back.
Sonny Weems donated nearly 7,000 masks to his hometown of West Memphis. They’ll help protect people from the spread of the coronavirus.
“My grandmother is working in a nursing home,” Weems told Memphis station WHBQ. “She told me that she doesn’t have enough masks where she works. So that kinda prompted me to really get it going and get it started. Me coming from that city and me being from that inner city community, I kinda knew that people needed that.”
Sonny was a 2nd Round pick in the 2008 NBA Draft and has played 12 seasons of pro basketball. His latest stop is in the Chinese Basketball Association (Guangdong Southern Tigers).
