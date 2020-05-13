Arkansas Department of Health to follow normal inspection procedures as restaurants reopen, officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -According to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, environmental health specialists that inspect restaurants routinely will also be responsible for another task.
Local inspectors will also monitor area restaurants to make sure they are following directives of the Arkansas Department of Health as the restaurants reopen.
Jeff Jackson, the Environmental Health Supervisor for the state, says all restaurants are expected to comply with the new directives.
There are three health inspectors for Craighead County and Jackson says they will continue their normal schedule of inspections unless a complaint has been filed Once they receive a complaint, they will visit the restaurant in a timely manner.
“Inspectors inspect restaurants, based on the risk of that facility pre-COVID-29, so post COVID-19, they will follow that same rubric for inspecting based on that risk as well as following any complaints we receive through the department," Jackson said.
As far as the process to determine if a restaurant is not in compliance, the Department of Health will first educate them and then work to fix the issue and schedule a follow-up, if needed.
If the establishment decides to still not comply, legal action will be pursued.
To report an establishment that’s not in compliance, click here.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.