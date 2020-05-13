Corning sets July 4 fireworks display

CORNING, Ark. (KAIT) - An annual tradition in Northeast Arkansas will have a new feel this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the city of Corning Facebook page, the city will have its annual fireworks display July 4, starting at 10 p.m.
However, the city canceled its annual parade and picnic.
“Out of an abundance of caution and uncertainty of where things will stand with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber Board has decided to cancel this year’s Fourth of July parade and picnic, but will have the traditional fireworks at 10 p.m.,” the post noted. “We understand that this is a wonderful time for our community each year to get together to celebrate, but we have to look out for the best interest of everyone in our community. We look forward to the celebration next year.”
