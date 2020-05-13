Hospital hopes for a change in patient volume and income

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould hospital lost millions of dollars from March into April, saying the pandemic is taking a toll.
Arkansas Methodist Medical Center says with elective surgeries starting back up, employees on furloughs and federal aid will help.
President and CEO Barry Davis says the patient volume in the hospital went down 60-70 percent because of the pandemic.
Then, the hospital furloughed 20 percent of its employees. Davis says 95 percent of those people voluntarily furloughed their paycheck.
On May 11, hospitals across Arkansas received the clear to continue elective surgeries. Davis hopes this and other amounts of money coming in will help the hospital’s operations.
“We’re hopeful that some of the relief that’s being provided by the federal government through the Cares Act and some of the other grants that are available to us will help offset some of those losses going forward,” he says.
Davis says furloughed employees should come back within 30-60 days, depending on how coronavirus in Arkansas progresses.
