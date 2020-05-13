Jonesboro alum Wil Gibson named to SEC Community Service Team

Perico adds to his resume as he was named to the SEC All-Freshman team last season and he has earned PING All-Region honors in each of his two seasons. This past year, the Lima, Peru, native set a school record with his season scoring average or 70.38. He had three top-5 finishes, including runner-up at the Carmel Cup. He led the team with 10 rounds in the 60’s with a total of 16 rounds at par or better. Of his 24 rounds, Perico’s score counted a team-best 23 times. He also led the team in being the low Razorback for a round 10 times and being the low Razorback at an event four times. Perico carded a team-best 91 birdies and was the only Razorback to post a double-eagle, holing out from 140 yards with a 50-degree wedge on a 550-yard, par 5 in his final event of the year – the Cabo Collegiate.