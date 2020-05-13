KIPP Blytheville Collegiate High School to honor graduates with special graduation

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Class of 2020 did not expect their senior year to end the way that it did.
Students would have been taking part in big graduation ceremonies and celebrations, but due to COVID-19, those are not taking place right now.
But, the administration at KIPP Blytheville Collegiate High School wanted to make sure their students felt special during this time.
So, on May 20, according to school leader Erika Hubbard, students will be able to walk across the stage and received their diploma.
The student will be able to have close family in the audience to see them get their diploma.
Hubbard said students were down when they learned that prom and other senior events were not happening, but said the chance to walk across the stage excited them.
“When we started to do things in honor of them and recognize them, they came around, like okay, well at least, we still get to walk across the stage and kids were very excited when they found out our plans,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard said that on Friday, the school will have a senior drive-by and give the graduates gifts, as well as t-shirts, to celebrate their accomplishments.
There are 21 kids in the graduating class and Hubbard said work is very important to them.
The group, as a whole, received 289 college acceptance letters and over $4.6 million in scholarships.
The school also plans to record the students receiving their diplomas, along with the speeches and create a commencement video that can be shared on social media.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.