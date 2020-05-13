Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a trooper suffered minor injuries when he was hit by a vehicle trying to flee in northern Kansas City. The patrol says the incident began early Tuesday when the trooper began chasing the suspect on Interstate 29. At one point, the trooper got out of his vehicle and the suspect turned around. The patrol says the trooper was trying to get out of the way and fired at the suspect before he was hit by the vehicle. The trooper was treated at a hospital for minor injuries. The suspect, a 29-year-old Gardner man, was later arrested in Kansas.