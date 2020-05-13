Man faces trafficking of persons charge

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man faces a trafficking of persons charge after he reportedly went on social media to proposition a 14-year-old girl for sex, according to Jonesboro police.
Preston Lee Baker, 50, of Jonesboro was arrested May 11 after an investigation by Jonesboro police into a Jan. 30 incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police were monitoring a social media profile that belonged to the 14-year-old girl.
“It received a friend request and private chat message from a profile named Preston Baker from Jonesboro, Arkansas,” the affidavit noted. “Preston, almost immediately, asked how old the girl was and when advised that she was 14, he stated that he was 50 and asked if she was still a virgin."
Police also said Baker propositioned the teenager, sent the 14-year-old lewd photos and propositioned her again.
“Preston went to say that he would bring the girl marijuana in exchange for sex and that he would meet her at the hotel. where she was believed to be at that time. After several hours of stating that he was on his way to pick the girl up, Preston stated that the battery cable to his car was broken and offered to send a cab to pick the girl up and bring her to him,” Jonesboro police said in the affidavit.
Baker was arrested on suspicion of trafficking of persons.
A $100,000 bond was set for Baker, who will be arraigned June 26 in circuit court.
