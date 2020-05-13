Man seriously injured in early-morning crash

ARBYRD, Mo. (KAIT) - A man suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning when his Mustang crashed into a tree.
The wreck happened at 6 a.m. on Interstate 155 at the 9.8 mile marker in Pemiscot County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
Dylan J. Fields, 21, of Arbyrd was eastbound when his 2007 Ford Mustang traveled off the right side of the road and hit a tree.
An ambulance transported Fields to West Tennessee Healthcare in Dyersburg, Tenn., with unspecified serious injuries.
The car, according to the report, was totaled.
