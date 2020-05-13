May 13: Warmer Wednesday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It’s Wednesday, May 13. We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer today than what they were yesterday.
Lingering shower chances remain through the morning.
Skies will clear during the afternoon, raising the temps into the mid- to high-70s.
Highs near 80 degrees look likely for Thursday through much of next week.
On Friday, scattered thunderstorms move back in.
News Headlines
Weeks after the government promised help was on the way, many small business owners in Region 8 are still waiting and worrying if they can stay afloat.
By a vote of 6-1, the Jonesboro Area Planning Committee gave the nod to a 118-acre mixed-use development on Southwest Drive.
People living in one Region 8 town will soon be able to grab some popcorn and enjoy a movie at their local theater.
