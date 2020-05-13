Murdock’s to close Paragould location

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A little more than 5 years after it opened, a Paragould fish house has shut its doors.
Murdock’s Catfish, 2112 Linwood Dr., is now for sale.
The restaurant, which was in business prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, had been in operation since 2014.
Now, it is listed for sale with Haag Brown Commercial Development and Real Estate.
Owner Ryan Shelton told Region 8 News on Wednesday that the business was closed, and they are currently removing equipment from the premises.
When asked why they closed, Shelton said the lease was up and they chose not to renew due to what he called “less volume.”
“We enjoyed our time in Paragould,” he added.
Shelton said Murdock’s two locations in Jonesboro, as well as Ron’s Catfish, remain open.
The Paragould restaurant, built in 2004, originally held a Long John Silver’s/A&W combo.
