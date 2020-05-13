New COVID-19 drive-thru testing site available in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - A new drive-thru testing location opened on Tuesday in West Memphis, giving residents a chance to get tested if necessary.
“The city of West Memphis is grateful to Walmart for all of its effort in serving our community during this crisis, the only way to know the real impact that this virus has had, is to test as many people as possible and Walmart has stepped up to aid us in this process,” said West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon.
McClendon has been stressing the need for increased COVID-19 testing in West Memphis and Crittenden County.
“Walmart is part of the community, and we are proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in West Memphis during this unprecedented time,” said Michael Lindsey, Walmart Public Affairs director for Arkansas. “We are grateful to our associates who keep our stores running, our pharmacists who support these testing sites, and to eTrueNorth and local officials as we work together to open the site and help our community.”
If you are interested in being tested, visit www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com, which will screen you to ensure that you meet CDC eligibility for testing.
While the center opened today, beginning this Friday, the testing center will be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting. The testing site is located at Walmart on 798 West Service Road.
Those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.
- The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose onsite while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and then dropped in the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-through site.
- eTrueNorth will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable Departments of Health.
- The site will be staffed by Walmart healthcare professionals
- Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.
- While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.
If you have any questions regarding testing, call 800-635-8611.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.