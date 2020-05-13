Ordinance would pay for debris containers and removal after tornado destroys police facility

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Finance and Administration committee forwarded an ordinance to the city council that would pay for certain recovery efforts after the March 28 tornado destroyed a police department building.
That facility at the Jonesboro Municipal airport saw considerable damaged that afternoon and this ordinance would waive bids and pay for the containers and hauling.
The building had to be demolished and on March 29, Mayor Harold Perrin gave authorization for staff to have WastePro provide a container for the debris and have the containers taken for disposal.
The disposal cost $33,406.54 which FEMA is expected to reimburse the city 75% of that amount through disaster funding.
The $33,406.54 would be added to the police department’s 2020 budget if the council approved the ordinance, and the funds would come from the unappropriated funds in the General Fund.
The ordinance was forwarded to the full city council for their consideration.
The committee also sent the council a couple of resolutions on allowing the city to apply for grants.
One resolution would allow the city to apply for the Fiscal Year 2020 Transportation Alternatives Program from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.
80% of the funds would come from ARDOT funds, but the city would have to match 20% of the cost.
It would help develop the Washington Connect to A-State link which is part of the Quality of Life and Connectivity Master Plan.
Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin said the city applies for the grant every year, and this means $355,516 would come from ARDOT and $88,879 would come from the city for the project.
Chairman Joe Hafner also walked on a resolution to allow the city to apply for the Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance for their bulletproof vest partnership grant.
The justice department funds half of the grant while the city matches the other half.
The police department is looking to buy 47 vests at $48,340.44.
