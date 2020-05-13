Parade to honor nursing home workers Saturday

ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - Some members of the Ash Flat community are planning a parade to honor those fighting on the frontlines of battling COVID-19 on Saturday, May 16.
Nursing homes across Region 8 have been affected by COVID-19. Organizer John Kunkel recognizes this and wants to do his part to make sure the people feel appreciated.
“This is home to us and we all know friends who work in the nursing homes, that work at the ER, so we’re all just one big family," Kunkel said.
The parade will start at the old Forschler’s parking lot at 2 p.m. and will go to Eaglecrest, then White River Medical, and, finally, Ash Flat Healthcare and Rehab.
State Representative Marsh Davis, Ash Flat Mayor Larry Fowler, and Ash Flat Church of Christ minister Tommie Boles are expected to speak at the event.
Kunkel says that he wants to see people come together as one community to support healthcare workers and he encourages businesses, churches, civic organizations, school clubs, and individuals to participate.
“...That’s what small communities do, we come together and we support each other,” Kunkel said.
