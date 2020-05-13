Paragould theatre hopes to see money appear as manager works to secure future

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - The Collins Theatre’s first Facebook Live Event didn’t go so great with technical difficulties and a lack of donations.
Since closing the curtains in February, the lack of income has concerned theatre manager Joy Robinson. Their April 24 show brought in $200 in donations and a little over 300 viewers.
“We are trying our best to make sure we can continue operating as long as possible,” she says.
The theatre upgraded their streaming services for their next event on Friday, the Ultimate Oldies.
Robinson says the theatre’s funding will last until the summer. When that mark hits, they will keep the doors open no matter what.
She says they will look at other options such as loans or grants, but she’s hopeful it will not get to that.
“As of right now, we’re just going to hope and pray that we can continue going on donations or what, hopefully, we’ll reopen soon. That’s the main goal. We’re just going to keep on keeping on as long as we possibly can,” she says.
Their next show will feature online donation options. To learn more, click here.
