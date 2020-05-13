Police departments, first responders battle to see whose town can donate the most blood

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A friendly competition took place Wednesday between Jonesboro and Paragould in the annual Battle of the Badges blood drive.
While it was a race to see which town could donate the most blood, the donations save lives.
Pam Knapp-Carver, executive director for the American Red Cross serving Northeast Arkansas, said thousands of blood drives have been canceled due to COVID-19. That, in turn, has resulted in thousands of units of blood that has not been collected.
Knapp-Carver said the drive helps keep blood on the shelves in case of an emergency.
“Just because of COVID is here doesn’t mean that accidents quit happening,” Knapp-Carver said.
One of Jonesboro’s finest, Student Resource Officer Kiandra Romine, stopped by St. Bernards Auditorium to donate.
She said she participated because she likes to help her community.
“That’s part of my job is to protect and serve,” Romine said.
Knapp-Carver said if anyone wants to donate blood, just download the American Red Cross blood app.
There, you can enter your zip code and find the nearest blood drive.
On that app, Knapp-Carver said you can also schedule an appointment to give blood.
