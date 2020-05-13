Recovered COVID-19 patient urges survivors to donate plasma

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland COVID-19 survivor is sharing her experience and now wants others to consider helping out by donating plasma.
“I was on that ventilator. I almost died. I very well could have died and if I had the opportunity for someone to help me, I would welcome that,.” said Lara Thompson, survivor.
Thompsona was the first known COVID-19 patient from Scott City, but she was not home when her symptoms started.
“It was on my trip home from North Carolina that I ended up stopping in Clarksville, Tennessee because I couldn’t breathe. I felt like I was suffocating,”she said.
Thompson said when the doctors tested for COVID-19 she assumed it would come back negative.
“Immediately after it was positive, they intubated me, transferred me to another hospital there in Nashville, Tennessee which is where I had my treatment done and I was probably on the ventilator around five days,” she said,
Thompson said things weren’t looking good and the doctors didn’t know the outcome.
“At the time I had a very bad prognosis. They couldn’t tell you either way whether, id make it or not, so I really wasn’t good,”she said.
She said after a near death experience you look at life differently.
“I almost died, so you have a whole new aspect and outlook on life. We take life for granted and my chances could have very well went the other way and if there is a possibility that I can help someone from going through what I went through, I would do it in a heartbeat, over and over," she said.
That’s what she did and now she wants you to do the same.
“I donated my plasma a week ago Wednesday. I think it’s very, very important if we donate, if we can help someone, help someone survive this, even give them a better chance than what they have, I say it’s very, very important that we do that," Thompson said.
She said if you’ve recovered from COVID-19 consider helping out.
“It makes you happy and blessed to know we could have been part of that. We potentially helped safe someone’s life and I wouldn’t trade that for the world. The goal is to do whatever we can to help someone," Thompson said.
If you have since recovered from COVID-19 and would like to donate your plasma, visit the American Red Cross website for more information.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.