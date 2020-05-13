Students honor Calculus teacher after online AP exams

BATESVILLE , Ark. (KAIT) - “AP Calculus Class of 2020, my rockstars and idols, tomorrow will be a day to show the accumulation of your calculus knowledge,” wrote Batesville High School’s AP Calculus AB teacher Mark Sparks in a video he shared with his students.
Sparks posted the video the night before students took their AP exam.
“I believe in you,” said Sparks. “I love you. And, I wish you the very best of luck tomorrow! I cannot wait to see you all in Google Hangout this evening one final time.”
Sparks said students worked hard for 2 years to prepare for the exam.
Throughout those 2 years, Sparks built a long-lasting relationship with his students and they wanted to show their appreciation.
“Our precious AP Calculus kids did a celebratory parade in front of their AP Calculus teacher’s home, following their grueling online AP exam. Never underestimate the power and love of a wonderful educator,” said Batesville High School in a post on their Facebook page.
“If you ever wonder why I love them so much, it’s because of things like this,” said Sparks. “They never cease to amaze me! They are just simply the very best!”
