Warm weather is here to stay as highs reach the 70s and 80s through the weekend into next week. Rain chances are low, but not zero on Thursday as an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out. Better rain chances return Friday, Saturday, and Sunday as scattered storms form along a stalled front. Drier weather takes hold early next week as high pressure builds across the Midwest and highs may reach the mid-80s by the end of the week.