Woman arrested following near head-on collision with deputy

IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Melbourne woman who narrowly avoided a head-on collision with an Izard County sheriff’s deputy faces multiple drug charges.
The alleged incident happened Sunday, May 10, on Highway 56 near Myron, according to a news release from Chief Deputy Charley Melton.
Deputy J. Barnes was on patrol when a car driven by 29-year-old Stephanie William crossed the centerline.
“Deputy Barnes had to take immediate action to keep from being hit head-on,” the release said.
Barnes then stopped the car and identified the driver as William.
During the stop, Deputy Sean Tomlinson and his K9 partner, Hugo, arrived at the scene.
“Hugo gave a positive alert on the vehicle,” according to the release.
The deputies searched the car and reported finding methamphetamine, numerous pills, and drug paraphernalia.
They arrested William on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, both felony and misdemeanor; possession of drug paraphernalia; DWI; driving left of center; and obstructed windshield.
