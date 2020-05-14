A-State employees begin process of returning back to campus

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University employees will now begin returning to campus as officials say the first of three phases is underway for people to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
According to a message from Chancellor Kelly Damphousse, the period of having essential personnel only on campus ends May 18 and officials continue working on the plan.
“Let me be very clear - this does not mean that all employees return to their on-campus work stations. During Phase 1, the same personnel who reported to work this week will continue to report to work. The only additional employees reporting to campus starting May 18 are those who are needed to work on specific tasks,” Damphousse said.
Officials are asking all employees who can continue to work from home to continue doing so, while supervisors do not have the authority to unilaterally return employees to campus.
Officials also said before employees can return to campus, both supervisors and employees have to complete a checklist of several things including watching a training video on proper social distancing, hand washing, using a mask and proper use of gloves.
All employees also have to wear masks in areas where proper social distancing is not possible or in interacting with the public, plus do a daily health screening on the myAState internal website when the employee shows up on campus.
“The university will provide each employee with a cloth face mask and our Environmental Safety Office will confirm that all employees have completed this training,” the message noted.
Officials are also asking people who are sick, including people with COVID-19 symptoms, employees who are currently working remotely or anyone who is at-risk in their health, to not be on campus.
