Annual Memorial Day ceremony canceled amid COVID-19

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has forced organizers to cancel this year’s Memorial Day ceremony.
Every year, the Craighead County Veterans Monument Foundation honors those who fought and died for our nation with a solemn memorial service at the courthouse in downtown Jonesboro.
Because many of those who attend or participate are in the at-risk group, the CCVMF announced it would cancel this year’s ceremony to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“We know this will disappoint our members and the public, but safety is more important,” said Marvin Jumper, president of the foundation. “I encourage all to stop during the day on Memorial Day to remember a loved one or friend who gave their all to our country.”
The group will still offer commemorative bricks for purchase.
The CCVMF places the bricks in May and November of each year to honor Craighead County veterans.
