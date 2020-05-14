Arkansas State head coaches will take voluntary pay cuts to help athletic budget

“We have about 46 employees that get paid through personal service contracts through the Red Wolves Foundation. And about 30 of those elected to voluntarily take pay reductions over the next 2 months to get through the renewal period of football," Mohajir said. "And it was quite helpful to say the least. Not to say that the other ones wouldn’t do that. There’s some that we really didn’t need people to take pay cuts. We basically targeted some of the higher salaries like myself and some of the other head coaches that voluntarily elected to do it. Can’t tell them enough how much we appreciate their help. They all know where we are right now and where we are in the college athletics landscape. The fact that they did it willingly, and whatever they can do to help they’ll continue to do it. We’ll re-evaluate after the next two months, and see what happens after that.”