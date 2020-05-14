Arkansas State head coaches will take voluntary pay cuts to help athletic budget

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Terry Mohajir told KAIT in April that all options are on the table in terms of tightening an athletic budget in the midst of COVID-19.
Looks like the Red Wolves are taking the next step. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette first reported that all 11 head coaches have elected to take a pay cut for a 2 month period. A-State athletics have two sources of revenue that they use for funding. One is the Red Wolves Foundation, the other is a university auxiliary budget.
Mohajir and some assistant coaches will also take pay cuts.
“We have about 46 employees that get paid through personal service contracts through the Red Wolves Foundation. And about 30 of those elected to voluntarily take pay reductions over the next 2 months to get through the renewal period of football," Mohajir said. "And it was quite helpful to say the least. Not to say that the other ones wouldn’t do that. There’s some that we really didn’t need people to take pay cuts. We basically targeted some of the higher salaries like myself and some of the other head coaches that voluntarily elected to do it. Can’t tell them enough how much we appreciate their help. They all know where we are right now and where we are in the college athletics landscape. The fact that they did it willingly, and whatever they can do to help they’ll continue to do it. We’ll re-evaluate after the next two months, and see what happens after that.”
Mohajir also mentioned that June 1st is the target date to bring Red Wolves football players back to campus. You can watch the entire interview above.
