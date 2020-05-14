Arkansas State men’s basketball signs Croatia native Mario Fantina

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State men’s basketball head coach Mike Balado announced Thursday that guard Mario Fantina has signed a National Letter of Intent to join the program for the 2020-21 season.
Fantina, a 6-4 guard from Croatia, led KK Zadar to the Croatian Junior League Finals while averaging 12.8 points, 3.9 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game. In the prestigious ABA U19 International League, he averaged 9.8 points, 3.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
Mike Balado, A-State Head Coach
"We are thrilled that Mario has joined our program. He is a tough, smart, skilled player that can contribute right away when he steps on campus. He brings a level of toughness, loves to pass the ball and has unlimited range on his jump-shot. As a coach, it gives you so many options when you can add a seasoned freshman like Mario to our veteran group of guards in Marquis Eaton, Caleb Fields and Christian Willis. I am excited to welcome him to A-State."
Ante Nazor, KK Zadar Head Coach
“Mario is a very talented, passionate and dedicated athlete. He is a versatile guard that loves to set up his teammates for shots, but he can also really shoot the ball. Arkansas State is getting a great teammate that always maintains a positive attitude and will work to get better everyday.”
