Arkansas State’s ROTC to hold unconventional pinning ceremony during COVID-19 pandemic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State University ROTC will be holding a pinning ceremony Friday for their nine new 2nd lieutenants.
Each cadet will have its separate pinning ceremony on Facebook.
Only eight family members will be allowed to attend in person for each cadet and everyone will have to adhere to social distancing protocols.
The ceremony plans were approved by the Army and Professor of Military Science Maj. Joseph Loar said they wanted to make sure these cadets and their families got the recognition they deserve.
“It’s incumbent upon us all to find creative ways to recognize the good that’s happening in between all the bad things we’re hearing about. In all the tragedies, we still have young individuals willing to serve their nation, prepared to take it to the enemy and for the common defense of all of our citizens," Maj. Loar said.
The cadets will go on to serve in either the National Guard Reserves or Active Duty Component.
If you would like to watch the ceremony live on Facebook to show your support, you can access that stream right here.
